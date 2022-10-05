Supplementary certificates extend Sibnayal protection to 2036 in several European countries

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) (Paris:ALDVI), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces the extension of the intellectual property of its drug Sibnayal in several European countries.

Advicenne has been granted Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) in three of the main European pharmaceutical markets, France, Spain, and Italy. These certificates allow a five-year extension of patent protection, until 2036, in the countries where granted.

Maxime Laugier, Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls of Advicenne, highlights: "This significant strengthening of our intellectual property is excellent news for Advicenne, making it possible to extend the operating life of Sibnayal in the countries where applicable. Beyond this protection, we have developed with our industrial partners, an important know-how around the industrial use of these patents. Mastering compression for the manufacture of small tablets as well as their coating require a prominent level of technological knowledge. These elements, as well as the deployment of a new primary packaging machine, allow to market a product with high added value and erect important barriers to entry for potential competitors."

About Advicenne Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 29, 2022 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets, and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005553/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, CEO

+33 (0)1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Ulysse Communication

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: barabian@ulysse-communication.com