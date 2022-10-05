Boyden Announces New Leaders for its Global Industrial Sector and Sub-Sectors

Seasoned industrial talent experts promoted to global leadership roles, serving clients in automotive, aerospace & defence and mining & primary materials

Düsseldorf/Paris/Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce the promotion of four seasoned experts in the industrial sector to global leadership roles.

Helga Kayser-Dörr, Managing Partner in Germany, is appointed Global Leader of Boyden's Industrial Practice. She was Co-Leader of the firm's Industrial Manufacturing subsector for four years, and will continue to provide expertise to clients in the manufacturing industry, and mechanical engineering, automation, robotics & smart factory, recycling/circular economy and fabricated products. Helga provides executive search and certified leadership consulting expertise to the Mittelstand and diversified multinational industrial conglomerates.

Helga comments, "It is a particular honour and pleasure for me to help guide the success of the Industry Practice Group into the future. I am particularly looking forward to working closely with my great colleagues around the world, unleashing our full potential to benefit our clients."

Jutta Menzenbach,a well-recognised expert in the evolving automotive sector, becomes Co-Leader of the Global Industrial Practice and continues her very active and future-focused leadership of Boyden's global Automotivesubsector. Jutta leverages her work with clients in the tech sector for the advancement of autonomous and connected drive, robotic, smart mobility and services, and AI capabilities. She writes extensively on cutting-edge innovation and leadership in disruptive times, identifying trailblazers and visionary leaders.

"It is a privilege to join Helga in leading our significant Industrial Practice Group," remarks Jutta. "We are happy to provide colleagues with an inspiring and beneficial environment so they can continue to bring the very best insight and talent to clients creating innovative solutions".

Sub-sector leadership in Boyden's Industrial Practice is boosted by two further appointments.

Elizabeth Garforth,Partner in France, becomes Co-Leader of the Aerospace & Defencesubsector with Paul Marshall, strengthening inter-regional collaboration between Europe and Marshall's base in Ottawa, Canada. Elizabeth built her career with multinationals in the industrial sector, living and working on three continents. She focuses on cross-border executive search assignments, leveraging her multicultural capabilities to identify exceptional international leaders, and delivers certified leadership consulting expertise to local and global clients.

"It is a real pleasure to co-lead aerospace and defence with Paul," adds Elizabeth. "This exciting field is entering a new era of intensive market shifts and innovative trends. I very much look forward to working together to develop our future-focused approach, enabling Boyden to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients".

Catherine Van Alstine,Managing Partner in Canada is appointed Global Subsector Leader, Mining & Primary Materials. A founding partner of Boyden in Vancouver, Catherine is a trusted advisor to many long-term clients, with expertise in executive search across the C-suite, notably CEO, CFO, operations, sales & marketing and HR leadership across a broad range of industries.

Catherine comments, "I am delighted to take on this role and develop a strategy to further develop our focus on Mining & Primary Materials. Boyden has a strong heritage here and we will continue to work in close partnership with clients as they pursue digital transformation and cultural change".

About Boyden's Global Industrial Practice

The industrial practice is the largest global sector team at Boyden, covering aerospace & defence, automotive, energy, industrial manufacturing, infrastructure and transportation, mining and primary materials, supply chain & logistics. Members of the practice collaborate with global colleagues offering cross sector expertise in technology, board services, private equity & venture capital, professional services and HR leadership. They explore innovation, talent trends and ESG challenges on a regular basis, providing insight and datathat strengthens the context in which they deliver executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

