5 October 2022 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 28 September 2022, BofA Securities Europe SA (contact: Victor Dumas Vorzet; telephone: +33187701048) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014),and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below. Securities Issuer: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft ("Porsche AG") Description: Offering of existing non-voting preferred bearer shares with no par value of Porsche AG ("Preferred Shares")

-ISIN: DE000PAG9113

-WKN: PAG911

-Ticker: P911 Stabilisation Manager: BofA Securities Europe SA, 51 rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris Stabilisation transactions Trading date Volume (shares) VWAP (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Trading venue 29 September 1,745,940 82.50 82.50 82.50 XETRA 30 September 1,502,520 82.50 82.50 82.50 XETRA 3 October 545,643 82.06 81.00 82.50 XETRA, CBOE, Aquis and Turquoise 4 October 96 82.00 82.00 82.00 XETRA Aggregate volume (EUR / shares): EUR 312,779,501.43 / 3,794,199 This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State. If and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK who are qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

