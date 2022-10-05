The Consumer Policy Department of the Tokushima Prefectural Government is currently promoting initiatives for consumer administration and education in cooperation with the Consumer Affairs Agency's Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy, a national agency established in Tokushima Prefecture as Japan's hub for policy development and international operations in consumer administration.

The world famous Awa Dance has a 400 years' history. The story of its origin varies. It is said that Awa Dance was performed often around the time Hachisuka Iemasa, a feudal load of Tokushima, entered Tokushima in 1586, and hoarded the wealth produced by the indigo and salt trades. Later, indigo traders played an active part and made the dance even more gorgeous year by year. Awa Dance was established in the civil society and flourished as a free-form of mass entertainment. Especially, after World War II, it developed rapidly as a symbol of reconstruction. Nowadays, Awa Dance is well-known around the world as a representative of Japan's traditional arts. (Photo: Business Wire)

The forum, which will be held on Oct. 25, 2022, will have leading experts from various countries offer opinions and recommendations that promote "ethical consumption" and "sustainable fashion" --from "awareness" to "practices,"-- in order to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and carbon neutrality goal by 2050. We will also have participants from the younger generation from within the prefecture and from overseas to join us as we continue connecting our efforts into the future.

The forum will be live-streamed on the website below. We hope that the forthcoming forum will facilitate meaningful discussions leading to the progress of international consumer policy and consumer behavior toward a sustainable society for everyone around the world.

Main Theme

Connect to the Future! Consumers Rise to the Challenge of Creating a Sustainable Society

-Capturing the Latest Trends in DX and GX- Date and Time (JST)

October 25 (Tuesday), 2022, 9:40-17:00 (Live-streaming) Schedule (JST)

09:40-10:00 Opening Remarks

10:00-10:20 Speech by the Governor of Tokushima Prefecture

10:20-10:40 Keynote Speech

Video Message from the Director-General of Consumers International

10:50-12:30 Session 1

Session with the world's top leaders in ethical consumption from the U.K., Australia, the U.S.A., France, and the Philippines

13:40-15:10 Session 2

"Future" session with the youth from Tokushima Prefecture and ASEAN (Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand)

15:30-17:00 Session 3

Joint session with the Consumer Affairs Agency

For more details, please visit the website of the Tokushima International Consumer's Forum 2022 below.

Tokushima International Consumer's Forum 2022

https://www.pref.tokushima.lg.jp/en/world.consumer.forum/2022/

Tourist information on Tokushima Prefecture (in English, Chinese and Korean)

https://discovertokushima.net/en/

Contacts:

Inquiries

Consumer Policy Division, Consumer Development and Safety Bureau,

Crisis Management and Environment Department

Tokushima Prefectural Government

TEL: +81-088-621-2499

Aya Miyamoto

Email: shohishaseisakuka@pref.tokushima.jp