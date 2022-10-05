Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - New Age Fashion E-commerce Brand, Regalia, Launches New Features for Mobile Shoppers in 2022. Regalia is a women's fashion digital platform proficiently connecting users based on key body measurements and style preferences. Hence, as they shop, they can see how clothes fit another REAL person with their exact body type.





"Our shopping experience is a truly tailored and personalized way to shop; imagine walking into your favorite department store and knowing that every brand you love is there, and that every single item of clothing in sight will fit you. We've created a platform that prioritizes "Fashion for everyBODY," said Co-founder/CEO, Robert Mull.

With a combined 10+ years of experience in both the fashion industry and advertising space, Robert Mull and Co-founder Zack Lamb saw a need for a better way to connect consumers and retailers. In the Regalia app, customers can filter by their favorite brands to seamlessly shop for the styles they desire. This feature allows you to spend less time browsing and more time showing off your new look.





Traditionally the fashion industry has been horrible for the environment, can strangle retailers' bottom lines and ultimately leads to a decrease in trust with consumers. Free returns come with an environmental cost. For instance, fashion is the third largest polluting industry in the world. It emits 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, releasing 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. "E-commerce has led to extremely high rates of returns" Says Co-founder Zack Lamb, "It is horrible for the environment and strangles retailers' bottom lines." Regalia combats these major issues with a unique "true to size" scale, that provides customers the knowledge and precision they need to order the perfect size.

With their industry experiences, Regalia founders built a platform to alleviate these ever-growing concerns for both consumers and retailers. Regalia is headquartered between Austin, TX and San Francisco, CA and is the first app to give customers a truly tailored shopping experience for everyBODY. No more guessing sizing; no more hoping that there is a review on the website by someone identical in body type; and significantly reduced returns.





Regalia's astounding solution is ideal for consumers, brands, and retailers who will experience tremendous benefits from the brand's digital platform. "Our mission is to reduce the amount of returns and waste associated with online shopping by creating a safe space for people to share and educate one another on sizing and fit for everyBODY," said Robert.

Regalia gained thousands of users without spending any money on traditional ads. They have built a loyal and engaged community, and Regalia only gets more and more powerful with each new user that joins. Regalia revealed there are some fascinating, innovative features and functions coming that could change the way mobile shopping is done.

