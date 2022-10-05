Report launched in Paris today will be industry's first ISO-critically reviewed LCA and indicates Bird Three micro-EV among the lowest emission vehicles in Europe, with five year lifespan

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced a major micromobility milestone as the company is set to become the first operator to achieve an ISO-critically reviewed vehicle Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), prompting a new industry standard and enabling reliable comparisons across European modes and vehicles.

Bird's cradle-to-grave LCA report confirms that the Bird Three, the company's latest and most sustainable vehicle, has a lifespan of up to five years after refurbishment and is among the most climate-friendly vehicles on the road in European cities including other shared modes and public transport. Travelers in European cities who take a Bird Three account for on average approximately 21% less greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer than taking the metro, 77% less than driving a gas-powered car, and 87% less than taking a ride-hail car1

The LCA emissions model was reviewed and documented by Ramboll, an independent Denmark-based engineering and consulting company, specializing in sustainability and corporate responsibility. The LCA is being critically reviewed by EarthShift Global, a third-party ISO expert, to ensure that the methods, data and analysis are consistent with ISO standards for LCA.2 Bird's LCA is also one of the industry's first aligned with the New Urban Mobility Alliance's (NUMO) forthcoming LCA guide for cities.

Manufacturing and assembly of Bird's electric scooters is included within the LCA along with additional manufacturing of components for replacements, transportation of vehicles to target European cities, charging and fleet management and scooters' disposal at end-of-life. Conservatively, the LCA takes no credit for Bird's renewable energy credits, carbon offsets, or robust program of end-of-life recycling.

The hardware and software powering Bird Three have been expertly crafted to create the most eco-conscious shared escooter available with best-in-class durability. Features include Aerospace-grade aluminum and the Bird Three's proprietary battery system which travels farther on fewer charges, with industry leading IP68-rated battery protection to keep it safe from dust and water. The vehicle also boasts independently tested and verified impact resistance; pneumatic tyres and smart acceleration technology to reduce wear and tear.

"Bird's LCA sets a new industry standard for emissions reporting quality, enabling reliable comparisons across European modes and vehicles, and helping Bird to identify and reduce emissions wherever possible," Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. "Not only does this work further demonstrate our commitment towards the planet, but is a call to action for all other operators to follow the same standard so that together, we can address misconceptions around vehicle lifecycles and educate our city stakeholders with the information they need to make informed decisions when selecting a responsible micromobilty partner."

"By following expert recommendations and best-practice methods for their LCA, Bird is demonstrating leadership in their commitment to rigorous, transparent greenhouse gas emissions reporting, which will enable city governments to make more informed decisions and if widely adopted enable emissions reductions across the micromobility sector," Leah Lazer, Research Associate, New Urban Mobility alliance (NUMO), World Resources Institute.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro-electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and also via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

1 Emission rates for Bird scooters: Ramboll Consulting. "Bird Life Cycle Assessment of Transportation Using Bird's Electric Scooters." October 2022. Emission rates for other modes: Pierpaolo Cazzola and Philippe Crist. "Good to Go: Assessing the Environmental Performance of New Mobility." Life Cycle Assessment model, specified to EU28 countries. International Transport Forum (ITF). Paris, September 2020. https://www.itf-oecd.org/sites/default/files/life-cycle-assessment-calculations-2020.xlsx Comparisons across modes are directionally indicative, but not exact, as the analysis combines data from two studies.

2 ISO is the International Organization for Standardization based in Geneva. ISO standards define the highest quality business practices -- whether for quality assurance, sustainability, risk management, governance, or other topics. ISO standards are agreed by committees of international experts. Alignment with ISO standards is not reviewed by the ISO itself, but by expert reviewers who evaluate compliance with the applicable standard. In this case, Bird's LCA was completed independently in compliance with ISO standards by Ramboll Consulting.

