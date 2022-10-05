Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 octobre/October 2022) - The common shares of Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gas Bay Region of Quebec Canada, accessible by route 138. Steadright's Quebec project, the RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres.The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni,Co,Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. est une société junior d'exploration minière créée en 2019 et constituée en société dans la province de l'Ontario. Steadright détient actuellement une option sur sa propriété, plus précisément à Port Cartier, dans la région de Gas Bay au Québec, accessible par la route 138. Le projet québécois de Steadright, le projet RAM, comprend 4 201 acres. La propriété RAM est située sur un site géologique très prometteur. unité et a été historiquement sous exploré pour Ni, Co, Cu et les métaux précieux. Steadright a également une entente d'option pour le projet B2 explorant Cu, Ag situé dans la région du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean au Québec.

Issuer/Émetteur: Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SCM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 11 741 340 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 127 280 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 857868 10 3 ISIN: CA 857868 10 3 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 6 octobre/October 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

