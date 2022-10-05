Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") announces that effective October 5, 2022, Mr. Chris Carmichael has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, following the resignation of Mr. Corey Heerensperger as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

Chris Carmichael has held chief financial officer positions for public and private companies for over twenty years, providing financial reporting, and general consulting services to public and private clients. Mr. Carmichael is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

The Corporation thanks Mr. Heerensperger for his valuable contributions, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Hotels and Short-Term/Vacation Rental properties ('Hosts') with items offered for sale or rent by the Hosts at their locations. In addition, Hosts can provide their guests with branded access to local tours, experiences, on property virtual concierge, housekeeping, maintenance requests and additional a-la-cart services. With the BnSellit Platform, Hosts can now offer a greatly improved guest experience while growing their per stay revenue. Hosts simply display their unique BnSellit QR code on-location and/or in-room to engage guests with various offers in more than 14 languages. The BnSellit Platform instantly works on any mobile device, tablet or computer without the need to download and install an app. To access the add-on suite of BnSellit Services, Hosts pay a monthly fee per room at each location. For all other services Hosts retain 100% of all sale transactions, earn 7% on all experience bookings. With the BnSellit Secure back-office portal, Hosts can manage every aspect of their BnSellit Profile including real-time sales reports, inventory, guest management, communications, payment deposits and financial reconciliation.

