The global fertilizer sticks market is projected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing trend of in-home gardening and the surge in demand for high yield from plants using fertilizers.

Fertilizers fulfill the nutritional requirement of plants and provide a healthy environment for them to thrive. Fertilizer sticks are emerging as one of the innovative agri-products that provide nutrients to the plants in a more effective manner. Easier to handle and store, fertilizer sticks are better at stimulating biological activity in the soil compared to traditional granular fertilizers.

Fertilizer sticks need to be inserted beside plant roots, where they are easily absorbed when plants are watered. The sticks are rich in nutrients like potassium, humic acid, phosphorus, amino acid, growth hormones, micronutrients, healthy microbes, etc., efficiently promoting plant growth.

As people are becoming aware of the benefits of living in green environments or incorporating plants in high-rise residential buildings, commercial complexes, and corporate offices, the demand for home gardens, vertical farming, and plants is rapidly increasing. The growing trend of home agriculture and horticulture practices, and the rising inclination toward organic farming are some factors propelling the growth of the global fertilizer market.

Depleting farmlands and reducing crop yields are compelling farmers to actively utilize methods like fertilizer sticks to supply nutrients, which is expected to support the growth of the global fertilizer sticks market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for bio-fertilizers in innovative forms for better crops and rising awareness among the farmers are boosting the robust growth of the global fertilizer sticks market.

Companies Mentioned

Lazy Gardener

Miracle-Gro (The Scotts Company LLC)

Unique Industries

Jobes Company

COMPO Group

My Fresh Air

Easy Gardener Products, Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, global fertilizer sticks market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Fertilizer Sticks Market, By Type:

Mineral Sticks

Organic Sticks

Fertilizer Sticks Market, By Application:

Houseplants

Kitchen Herb Garden

Lush Green Foliage

Indoor Plants

Flowering Plants

Others

Fertilizer Sticks Market, By Nutrient:

Nitrogen

Phosphorous

Potassium

Humic Acid

Growth Hormones

Others

Fertilizer Sticks Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Fertilizer Sticks Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

