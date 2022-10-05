Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) ("Evertz" or the "Company"), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.

Election of Directors

By a way of vote by ballot, the seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were unanimously elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below:

Nominee Votes For

by Proxy % For

by Proxy Votes

Withheld

by Proxy % Withheld

by Proxy Douglas A. DeBruin 56,364,102 91% 5,375,273 9% Romolo Magarelli 56,480,937 91% 5,258,438 9% Rakesh Patel 56,384,900 91% 5,354,475 9% Christopher M. Colclough 59,136,544 96% 2,602,831 4% Dr. Ian L. McWalter 60,457,922 98% 1,281,453 2% Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 60,460,810 98% 1,278,565 2% Brian Piccioni 60,646,910 98% 1,092,465 2%

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.

Approval of the 2022 Restricted Share Unit Plan and Previously Granted Restricted Share Units

By a way of vote by ballot, the approval of the Company's 2022 restricted share unit plan and the grant of an aggregate of 1,063,750 restricted share units thereunder to certain officers and employees of the Company was supported by the Company's shareholders. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below:

Motion Votes For

by Proxy % for

by Proxy Votes

Withheld

by Proxy % Withheld

by Proxy Approval of the Company's 2022 Restricted Share Unit Plan and Previously Granted Restricted Share Units 56,698,215 92% 5,041,160 8%

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335 7580

ir@evertz.com

