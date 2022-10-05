Rastor-instituutti, Finland, has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to securely record, edit, manage, and distribute video and media content to deliver engaging training and development programs that reach throughout the nation.

The institution had been using a variety of disparate technologies to record and host content, but wanted to consolidate technology into a single, unified video content management system and provide the ability to edit and embed material directly within an LMS. YuJa's LTI integration enables quick integration between the Video Platform and an LMS, enabling features like gradebook and video quiz integration.

In addition to full-scale media management, Rastor-instituutti instructors will have access to a portfolio of lecture capture tools, course and event live streaming, editing, auto-captioning and other tools.

"Rastor-instituutti took advantage of a pilot program to ensure YuJa could not only meet but exceed expectations for secure media creation and storage," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Consolidating ed-tech tools will streamline processes and create an easy-to-use platform that supports learners at every stage of their learning journey."

ABOUT RASTOR-INSTITUUTTI

Rastor-instituutti started its operation in January 2020 with the merger of two successful Finnish training companies, the Institute of Marketing and Rastor. The institution offers training for the turning points of working life by enhancing know-how, helping find employment, refreshing skills and guiding learners toward new areas of expertise. Rastor-instituutti also provides companies with knowledge-enhancing programs, employment and career services and courses, degrees and training programs, as well as training for adults in different stages of their career.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

