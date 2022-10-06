Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") announces that John Seaberg has stepped down as a director of Blackrock, effective immediately, in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Seaberg for his contributions to Blackrock and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Board of Directors of the Company has extended the period during which Mr. Seaberg may exercise his currently held stock options from 90 days to 1 year from the date of his resignation in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

