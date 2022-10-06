Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140YS ISIN: GB00BYM1K758 Ticker-Symbol: 9BP 
Frankfurt
05.10.22
09:11 Uhr
1,240 Euro
+0,060
+5,08 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ON THE BEACH GROUP
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC1,240+5,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.