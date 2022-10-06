Singapore, Oct 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apeiron Bioenergy has entered into an equity investment agreement with Proterra Investment Partners Asia. The proceeds will be used to increase the number of collection points and upgrade existing processing plants to produce feedstocks of higher specifications."Considering the extremely tough macro environment now, it is a testament for Apeiron Bioenergy to weather such conditions and successfully fundraise," said Chris Chen, Co-founder at Apeiron Bioenergy. "Investors believe in our business fundamentals and our vision for decarbonization. We look forward to increasing collection of used cooking oil to make an even stronger environmental and social impact."Apeiron Bioenergy has recently closed a separate equity financing round from Mitsui Chemicals. Both investments are set to position Apeiron Bioenergy for exponential growth amidst growing demand for renewable feedstock for advanced biofuels.Exponential Growth AheadThe global biofuel industry is projected to significantly increase by 2025 -- compared to 2020, it is expected to triple in Asia, grow six-fold in the U.S. and three-fold in Europe, according to a January 2021 assessment by Greenea (https://bit.ly/3SHtYYM), a broker and consultant specializing in waste-based feedstock and biodiesel.A leading integrated player and solutions provider in the bioenergy space, Apeiron Bioenergy, collects and processes a range of renewable feedstocks including used cooking oil (UCO), palm oil mill effluent (POME) and acts as a critical exporter across an ever-expanding Asian market. Over the past 15 years, Apeiron Bioenergy has built its presence in over 10 countries and collected more than 500 million litres of UCO between 2017-2021, offsetting an estimated 1.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions."Together with Apeiron, we can help organize and upcycle food waste streams across Asia and in the process support advanced biofuel development globally," said Tai Lin, Managing Partner of Proterra Investment Partners Asia. "This investment will open up collaboration opportunities for our food and farming portfolio and create some of the positive impacts that everyone is talking about."In addition, further avenues for strategic collaboration will be made possible with Proterra Investment Partners Asia, whose food and agricultural investment management expertise and upstream connections will fast-track growth.Industry SupportApeiron Bioenergy has had a busy year. In May, the company received a green loan from HSBC as part of the Enterprise Financing Scheme - Green under Enterprise Singapore. This is the bank's first EFS green loan processed under a Streamlined Certification Process to provide enterprises with simpler access to sustainable financing."We are grateful for the industry support which will allow us to build a collaborative community to resolve supply chain inefficiencies with Apeiron Bioenergy's multicultural and muti-jurisdictional strategy," said Richard Huang, Co-founder at Apeiron Bioenergy. "At Apeiron Bioenergy, our vision is to reduce carbon emissions across the land, sea and air transportation spaces with an efficient supply of biofuels."For all media queries, please contact:Chi-an ChangFinancial PRT: 6438-2990E: chi-an@financialpr.com.sgSource: Apeiron BioenergyCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.