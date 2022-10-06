Strong investor demand brings fund to over 50% of its target size, with a second close expected before year-end

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announced today that it has successfully held a first close for its fifth flagship fund, its largest to date, raising more than €5 billion to invest in infrastructure opportunities. Antin expects to hold a second closing before year-end.

With a target of €10 billion and hard cap set at €12 billion, Flagship Fund V will continue to seek controlling equity investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors in Europe and North America. Strong demand resulted in a swift first close, demonstrating strong support from both existing and new investors for Antin's approach to infrastructure investing and recognition of the firm's successful 15-year track record of value creation.

The investment period for Flagship Fund V began on 2 August 2022, when Antin announced its majority investment in Blue Elephant Energy, a renewable energy platform focused on developing, acquiring, and operating solar and wind farms across Europe. The fund has a strong pipeline of additional actionable investment opportunities across its four sectors.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With approximately €27 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 190 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

