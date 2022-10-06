Evolva Holding SA
Reinach, 6 October 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today provides a business update. While July and August are typically months with reduced business activities, Evolva continued to enjoy good business momentum over the last three months. Sales growth amounted to +250% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date revenues increased to CHF 11.3 million by the end of September, corresponding to a +56% revenue growth compared to the first 9 months of 2021, and already surpass total FY 2021 revenues by +15%. The gross contribution margin also continued to increase further in 3Q 2022. As such, Evolva is confident to reach the targeted revenue level of CHF 15 million in 2022 (which corresponds to a revenue growth of over 50% compared to 2021) and a double digit gross contribution margin. The cost improvement and cash management measures are ahead of plan and are showing a significant impact.
Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, comments: "We are happy with the ongoing good business momentum and are actively pursuing multiple initiatives to further accelerate the commercial performance of Evolva."
Important dates
09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results
18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
