Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6ZJ ISIN: US12481V1044 Ticker-Symbol: C9N 
Frankfurt
30.09.22
08:00 Uhr
30,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLAR BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLAR BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60029,00007:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADDVALUE TECHNOLOGIES
ADDVALUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDVALUE TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,0090,00 %
LGL GROUP INC12,0000,00 %
POUJOULAT SA89,000,00 %
SEAWAY 7 ASA0,7860,00 %
STELLAR BANCORP INC30,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.