IamFire Plc - Notice of General Meeting

This announcement contains Inside Information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

6 October 2022

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that it has posted a notice convening a General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 21 October 2022, at the office of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE.

A copy of the Notice of General Meeting will shortly be available at https://iamfireplc.com/

A copy of the Resolutions contained in the Notice of General Meeting are set out in full below, in this announcement without material amendment or adjustment.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Advisor:

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

RESOLUTIONS

THAT, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all of the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £500,000 provided that the authority granted by this Resolution shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire at the Company's next annual general meeting, except that the Company may, before it expires make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of that offer or agreement. This authority is in substitution for all previous authorities conferred on the directors in accordance with section 551 of the Act to the extent not utilised at the date it is passed.

THAT, subject to and conditional upon the passing of Resolution 1, in accordance with sections 570 and 571 of the Act, the Directors be generally empowered to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 1, as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such allotment provided that this power shall be limited to: (a) the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities made (i) to holders of ordinary shares in the Company in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such offer and (ii) to holders of other equity securities as may be required by the rights attached to those securities or, if the directors consider it desirable, as may be permitted by such rights, but subject in each case to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and (b) otherwise than in connection with sub-paragraph (a), up to an aggregate nominal amount of £500,000,

provided that this authority shall expire at the Company's next annual general meeting. The Company may, before this authority expires, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after it expires and the directors may allot equity securities pursuant to that offer or agreement.