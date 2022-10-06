WALLIX: WALLIX ACCELERATES IN THE INDUSTRY MARKET BY LAUNCHING OT.security, ITS OFFER DEDICATED TO INDUSTRIAL CYBERSECURITY

Industry (OT) security market will contribute to WALLIX's revenue growth expected to reach a total of €100 million by 2025. OT security market will be worth $32.4 billion by 2027.



is leveraging its strong expertise in the industry, developed over many years and now recognized by Gartner, through the launch of an offerdedicated to securing digital access and identities in industrial environments: OT.security. OT.security is a complete dedicated offer (WALLIX PAM4OT and WALLIX Inside), plus a network of specialist partners supporting industrial companies and a website, a real platform focused on the cybersecurity issues of industrial companies.

Paris, October 6th, 2022 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a E uropean cybersecurity software publisher and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, is affirming and concretizing its expertise in the industrial sector with the launch of OT.security, a solution based on customer and partner feedback, which encompasses its own visual identity, as well as an adapted technological offer and a development strategy based on the Unicorn 25 plan.

Industrial cybersecurity is for at the heart of WALLIX's know-how. Last year, WALLIX launched its 4-year development plan, the Unicorn 25, with the objective of reaching of €100 million in revenues and 15% operating margin by 2025. One of the pillars of this growth is the industry (OT), a key sector for WALLIX, a company which has a strong and unique expertise, developed over many years and recognized by Gartner.

This is a doubly strategic choice, as the industrial cybersecurity market is estimated at $15.5 billion and is expected to grow by 15.8% globally by 2027, according to VPA Research. Indeed, the digital transformation of the industry is significantly exposing industrial companies to cyberattacks. Connected equipment (industrial IoT), cloud services, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence... These digital uses keep multiplying and represent many new entry points which must be secured from hackers.

For many years WALLIX has been supporting industrial companies in securing these access points. Today, WALLIX wishes to concretize this strong expertise through an offerdedicated to securing digital access and identities in industrial environments: OT.security.

OT.security is…

A complete offer :

WALLIX PAM4OT

WALLIX now offers PAM4OT, a package dedicated to industrial companies based on WALLIX PAM4ALL, WALLIX's unified solution that goes beyond the security of privileged accounts and protects, according to the principle of least privilege, all access, whether human or machine. In this package, WALLIX PAM4ALL is configured for industrial environments and can adapt to all use cases. In addition, its simplified price list guarantees all the functionalities required to protect digital access and identities in industry and to train partners in the WALLIX distribution network.

WALLIX Inside

This solution is aimed at industrial engineering players, such as Fives or Schneider Electric, who share with WALLIX the idea that any digital tool must be secured from its conception. WALLIX Inside brings together all WALLIX's technologies to protect digital access and identities and integrates by design directly into the solutions of industrial engineering specialists to ensure a secure transition to Industry 4.0.

A network of specialist partners :

To support industrial companies, WALLIX relies on the power of its indirect sales network, all sectors included, of more than 300 partners (distributors, reseller-integrators, global integrators (GSI) and consulting firms) around the world. WALLIX is a true model of success as it now covers 80% of the world market through its partners.

Thanks to OT.security, WALLIX will be able to accelerate its efforts in the industrial sector by increasing its partners' skills in these specific areas through the PAM4OT training package, to allow partners to have a dual expertise: IT and OT.

At the same time, WALLIX will also continue to multiply strategic IoT alliances such as Nozomi Networks, the leader in IoT security and visibility, as well as partnerships with distributors, resellers, or integrators worldwide specializing in IoT, such as Axians (VINCI Energies).

A unique identity :

To maximize the visibility of its expertise in the industrial sector, WALLIX is launching a dedicated website: www.OT.security.

This site is a true platform for industrial cybersecurity issues and details WALLIX's technological responses to challenges and use cases in the various fields concerned. It also addresses the following questions: How to secure the digital access of service providers while taking into account industrial protocols? What about file transfers security? How to ensure business continuity?

"The OT.security offer that we are announcing today was awaited by our customers and partners. It represents the foundation we needed in terms of readability and structuring of our offer to meet the challenges of industrial cybersecurity. With this reinforced visibility, we are sending a clear message to the market," explains Yoann Delomier, OT Team Leader at WALLIX.

"The business challenges of manufacturers, their systems, production lines, and remote accesses have always been strong use cases in WALLIX's expertise, which influence the evolution of our product roadmap. Industrial players who commit to a digital transformation process must necessarily implement a cybersecurity strategy to strengthen their resilience and competitiveness in order to take full advantage of it. It is at the heart of our missions to facilitate this transformation, from the design stage, thanks to our expertise in industrial environments and the adaptation of our technologies. Our aim is to offer our customers greater security and agility in an increasingly digital world," says Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO and Founder of WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's technologies enable companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. They guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. They also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX has a strong distribution network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

OT Security is a WALLIX offer dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

