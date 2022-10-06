Milestone of 99 additional facilities receiving their first certification ISO 9001 in Germany

Certification of the Korian network now reaching 42% of the network with 337 facilities

Homogeneous quality approach across European network

Ambition to have 50% certified by end 2022 and 100% by end 2023

Certification initiative launched in 2019 by Korian to bring quality transparency

Part of 2023 ESG roadmap focusing on excellence of care quality

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, confirms its ambition for excellence in care quality, supported notably with the new certification of 99 of its facilities.

Korian launched in 2019 an ambition to certify all of its facilities ISO 9001 by 2023, as part of an ESG roadmap concentrating on bringing better care to residents and patients and better transparency and accountability for families and loved ones.

Following the first step of defining the standards of the Group, the certification process with external auditors (AFNOR in France, DEKRA in Germany for example) has been ongoing. The Group has now reached certification for 42% of the assets originally identified in 2019 (337 facilities from this scope), after being at 29% at the end 2021. Germany has been particularly active in the last few months with 160 facilities now certified.

The Group aims to reach 50% of its network certified by the end of this year and 100% by the end of 2023.

Forthcoming events:

27th October 2022 Third quarter 2022 revenue

