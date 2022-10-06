MAG Interactive: MAG and the Swedish Cancer Foundation launch Pink Ribbon quiz in QuizDuel

MAG Interactive has collaborated with the Swedish Cancer Foundation on a special quiz in QuizDuel to increase awareness about the fight against breast cancer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive is proud to launch the Pink Ribbon quiz in QuizDuel together with the Swedish Cancer Foundation. During October, QuizDuel players in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark will be able to play the quiz, the content of which has been designed by both the Cancer Foundation and the QuizDuel team with the aim of increasing awareness about the Pink Ribbon campaign and breast cancer.

"We are very happy that, together with the Cancer Foundation, we have developed a Pink Ribbon quiz to further draw attention to the fight against breast cancer during the month of October. The Cancer Foundation is a socially conscious organization that we are more than happy to support. We hope that the Pink Ribbon quiz in Quizkampen will be informative and engaging for our players," says Louise Carell, Product Lead of QuizDuel.

In the QuizDuel shop, the players can also buy a special pink bundle offer during the month of October. Thirty percent of the proceeds of each purchase will be donated to the Cancer Foundation to support Swedish cancer research. MAG will also match players' purchases of the pink bundles with additional donations to the Cancer Foundation.

"We are constantly working to develop holistic approach and increase commitment to the vital cancer research in existing and new target groups, which is why we are very happy about this new, exciting collaboration with MAG Interactive and the team behind QuizDuel," says Veronica Espmark, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at the Swedish Cancer Foundation.

The Pink Ribbon quiz is available to play in QuizDuel in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark from October 6 and throughout the month.

About The Cancer Foundation

The Cancer Foundation's vision is to defeat cancer. By funding the leading research, spreading knowledge about cancer and influencing decision-makers on important issues, we work to ensure that fewer people are affected and more people survive. The Cancer Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization without government support. Our work is completely dependent on donations from individuals and companies. Since 1951, we have distributed close to SEK 13 billion to the leading research projects in Sweden.

About the Cancer Foundation's Pink Ribbon campaign

The Cancer Foundation's Rosa Bandet campaign has been running during the month of October every year since 2003, with the aim of raising money for cancer research, spreading knowledge and influencing decision makers in important questions. The money collected is distributed to the most promising research regardless of the type of cancer. During the campaign, we focus on breast cancer and issues with relevance to breast cancer in our knowledge-spreading and opinion-forming work. For more information visit: https://www.cancerfonden.se/om-oss/about

For additional information, please contact:

Tove Bengtsson / Marketing Communications Manager / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/mag-and-the-swedish-cancer-foundation-launch-pink-ribbon-quiz-in-quizduel,c3642964

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/i/pink-ribbon-qd-en,c3097374 Pink Ribbon QD EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mag-and-the-swedish-cancer-foundation-launch-pink-ribbon-quiz-in-quizduel-301642335.html