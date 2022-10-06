Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2022 | 08:41
Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Thursday 20 October 2022

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
6 October 2022 at 9.30 EEST

Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Thursday 20October 2022

Orion will publish Interim Report for January-September 2022 on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investorsafter publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at 13.30 EEST. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5436
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0086
UK: +44 33 0551 0211
USA: +1 646 843 4609

PIN: 8122705#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
