Nord Anglia Education: Mercedes Miguel, former Secretary for Argentina's Ministry of Education, joins Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced it has appointed Mercedes Miguel to its Education Advisory Board.





Ms. Miguel is the former Secretary of State for Innovation and Quality in Education at the National Ministry of Education, Argentina. Her work in education has seen her create a national education strategy, develop education policies, and improve literacy outcomes for children.

Ms. Miguel started her career as a teacher and has previously served as the Planning General Director at the City of Buenos Aires Education Ministry. She has also represented Argentina at the OECD Education Committee and was a member of the UNESCO 2030 Steering Committee. In 2018, she was Chair of the Education Working Group during the Argentine Presidency of the G20. She is currently co-chair of the DeliverEd High-Level Advisory Group, which is part of the Education Commission's global initiative to encourage greater progress on Sustainable Development Goal 4 - ensuring inclusive and quality education and promoting lifelong learning for all.

By working closely with senior leadership at Nord Anglia Education, the Education Advisory Board helps further the educational offering across its 81 schools worldwide by giving insight into the continuous development of programmes, curricula, and teaching.

Commenting on her appointment, Mercedes Miguel said:

"As a member of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board, I'll be able to use my experience to influence the teaching and learning that takes place across its 81 schools worldwide. Nord Anglia is the world's largest provider of the IB Diploma Programme and a pioneer in international education best practices through personalised learning, innovative edtech, and outstanding professional development for teachers."

Lord David Puttnam, Chairman of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board, said:

"Mercedes' work on our Education Advisory Board will have a significant benefit on our students' learning and our teachers' development. Her education reform work in Argentina to transform outcomes is impressive and Mercedes' expertise will help us create new and exciting ways to help our students achieve more than they ever thought possible."

Ms. Miguel joins Lord David Puttnam, Chairman, and fellow Board members: Dr. Joseph Polisi, President Emeritus of The Juilliard School; Dr. Jane Gaskell, professor and Dean Emerita at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto; Lord Jim Knight, former UK government minister; and Dr. Steve Munby CBE, a world-leading authority on school leadership and system reform in education.

Media enquiries

David Bates

Communications Manager

david.bates@nordanglia.com

+44 7787 135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mercedes-miguel-former-secretary-for-argentinas-ministry-of-education-joins-nord-anglias-education-advisory-board-301641778.html