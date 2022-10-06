European credit specialist, AlbaCore Capital Group ("AlbaCore"), has announced the appointment of Seán Golden.

Upon joining in December, Seán will be responsible for helping to build and lead AlbaCore's investment capabilities in structured credit as a Managing Director and Deputy Portfolio Manager.

"Structured credit investing is a natural extension of AlbaCore's CLO management business that started in 2019," said David Allen, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer, AlbaCore. "I'm excited to work alongside Seán who will add depth and breadth to our talented investment team, enhancing AlbaCore's ability to deliver for the firm's investors across the credit spectrum."

Seán joins AlbaCore after nearly a decade at Alcentra, where he most recently served as Executive Director of structured credit. In that capacity, he was responsible for analysing investments in structured products across Alcentra's funds and execution trading. Previously, he was a member of the transaction management team covering structured credit.

The appointment of Seán adds structured credit to AlbaCore's already robust investment strategy offerings, which include private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as CLOs. The goal of these strategies is to protect investor capital through a selective and agile approach underpinned by fundamental bottom-up research.

Deborah Cohen Malka, Partner and Portfolio Manager at AlbaCore Capital Group, commented"We are delighted that Seán is joining the AlbaCore team to spearhead our structured credit investment capabilities. His unique expertise in structured products will unlock much of the relative value we are observing in European CLO liabilities and beyond."

AlbaCore has continued to demonstrate impressive growth, with a team of 62 across London, Dublin, and New York. The firm currently has approximately $9 billion1 in AUM and has invested more than $23 billion 2 since its founding in 2016, through an approach based on long-term partnerships with investors and counterparties.

About AlbaCore Capital Group

AlbaCore Capital Group is one of Europe's leading specialist credit investors focusing on public and private corporate credit markets. The senior investment team have been investing with this hybrid strategy for over a decade. Founded in 2016, AlbaCore has invested over ~$23bn2 for global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, consultants, insurance companies, family offices and endowments.

AlbaCore is focused on consistently outperforming the market in the long term while protecting investor capital. The credit selection process is based on fundamental research with a focus on capital preservation and risk-adjusted returns.

Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Dublin, AlbaCore has a partnership approach with values at the center of the AlbaCore community.

www.AlbaCoreCapitalGroup.com

____________________________

1 AUM is as of August 31, 2022 and is the sum of the Net Asset Value, undrawn capital commitments and available debt finance across all vehicles managed by AlbaCore.

2 Invested capital is the sum of all 'buy' trades for all AlbaCore mandates since inception to 30 June 2022, and includes recycled capital and co-investment.

