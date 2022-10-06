Reply announced today that its companies Spike Reply, Live Reply and Glue Reply have been awarded in the EMEA category of the 2022 Partner of the Year Awards from Kong Inc., the cloud native API company. These awards recognize the partners that are driving innovation in the market using APIs, microservices, open source technology and more through Kong products. Winners were announced at Kong's Partner Summit and Kong Summit 2022, the company's fifth annual user conference.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply comments: "We are very pleased to receive this award, which confirms our expertise and technical competence of our teams to develop secure and innovative API management infrastructures and connectivity. Our solutions rely on automation and DevSecOps best practices to enable API governance, security, and auditing by making use of API configuration as code. Thus, an API-first strategy can shorten time-to-market and increase security. We support our customers in powering reliable digital connections across APIs, hybrid and multi-cloud environments and achieving their technological goals on a global scale."

As businesses across industries overhaul the way they build and use software, their teams are tasked with working across legacy and modern environments. Kong's inaugural Partner Awards highlight Kong ecosystem partners that help companies bridge this gap using tools including Kong Konnect, Kong Enterprise, Kong Gateway, Kuma and Insomnia. The accolade shines a light on the innovation that Kong's partners are driving in the market to accelerate digital transformation and drive end-to-end connectivity through modern microservices-driven architectures. The winners were selected based on their commitment to the partnership and the results driven over the past year.

"The winners of these awards symbolize the strength of Kong's partner ecosystem," says Kristian Györkös, Kong's Vice President of Alliances. "It's inspiring to see how these partners are leveraging Kong technology to tackle some of today's most pressing business problems and to drive customer success even in uncertain times."

Spike Reply

Spike Reply is the company within the Reply Group focusing on cybersecurity and personal data protection. Its mission is to safeguard the values and privacy of people, companies and processes in order to support the growth of a global, sustainable digital world through innovation. Confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems are top priorities. www.spike.reply.com

Live Reply

Live Reply specializes in digital services and solutions enabled by telecom and media technologies. Live Reply provides end-to-end solutions for leading telecommunications and media companies as well as Tier 1 players in the financial services, automotive and consumer goods industries. Live Reply's core competencies range from the implementation of digital services, mobile and frontend development, IoT-enabled service solutions, media asset management to mobile commerce and engagement. www.live.reply.com

Glue Reply

Glue Reply is an outcome focused strategy enterprise architecture specialist, trusted by public and private sector organizations alike to solve complex problems. Glue Reply helps its clients succeed by turning strategy into tangible solutions and vision into practical outcomes. Glue Reply diagnoses the challenges and advise on the way to make real impact enabling its clients to deliver. www.glue.reply.com

Kong Inc.

Kong is the cloud-native API platform with the fastest, most adopted API gateway in the world. Loved by developers and trusted with enterprises' most critical traffic volumes, Kong helps startups and Fortune 500 companies build with confidence allowing them to bring solutions to market faster with API and service connectivity that scales easily and securely. Leaders like Nasdaq, PayPal, GE, Samsung, Expedia, GlaxoSmithKline, Rite Aid, Moderna, Wayfair, and Verifone trust Kong to help them modernize their tech stacks, adopt new technologies and meet customer demand quickly through APIs. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005052/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt

s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229