Indian solar manufacturer NeoSol has unveiled its Black Pearls series of mono PERC modules. The power outputs range from 535 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiency ratings between 20.7% and 21.33%.From pv magazine India India's NeoSol has unveiled its Black Pearls series of mono PERC modules, featuring a multi-busbar design. The modules are built with 144 half-cut mono PERC cells, formed using gallium (Ga)-doped wafers, and 10 busbars. These are available in power outputs ranging from 535 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiencies between 20.7% and 21.33% under standard testing conditions. ...

