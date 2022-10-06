DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 308.2133

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 864655

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN

