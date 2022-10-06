Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hendrik Meiring as Exploration Project Manager of the Company's Tembo Project in northern Tanzania. Hendrik brings with him a wealth of African experience including five years as mine geologist and two years conducting near mine exploration at Barrick's neighbouring Bulyanhulu Mine.

Highlights

Hendrik has a thorough knowledge of the Bulyanhulu geology and controls on mineralisation, which will be invaluable in Tembo's efforts in building a resource at the Tembo Project.

A broad experience working in African countries provides Hendrik with a clear understanding and managing of exploration operations in Africa.

He has managed large exploration and resource drill out campaigns and has a solid approach to drilling standards and drilling production.

Hendrik is replacing Andrew Pedley who has resigned due to personal reasons. Hendrick is an exploration and mining geologist with 32 years of experience across the African continent and Australia Pacific. His multi-commodity experience, and, in greenstone and shear-zone hosted gold deposits provides him with a strong knowledge base for greenstone gold exploration. Hendrik was formally the Exploration Manager for Ivanhoe Mines Exploration in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") and was Chief Geologist for Endeavour Mining in Cote D'Ivoire, Project Lead for Barrick Exploration at Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia, the largest drilling program in the world 2011-2013, and Chief Geologist for Ivanhoe Mines at Kipushi Copper and Zinc Mine in the DRC. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Port Elizabeth in Geology and an Honours Degree from the University of the Orange Free State, and an M.SC Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand; is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions, is a member of the Geological Society of South Africa, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Hendrik Meiring said: "I am delighted to join the Tembo team. I am confident in using our collective sound exploration and ore zone delineation experience to unlock the gold potential in this highly prospective area. Through best geoscientific practise, we will succeed to add economical value for the surrounding communities and shareholders of Tembo Gold Corporation."

David Scott, President & CEO, stated: "I have twice previously worked with Hendrik, in South Africa in the Barberton greenstone belt gold district, and then again at Bulyanhulu. I am extremely pleased that he has agreed to join the Tembo team. His broad experience in Tanzania and particularly in gold and exploration, will ensure that we maintain a high professional standard and optimize our chance of success on the Tembo Project."

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company (TEM on the TSX Venture Exchange) with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate; "plan", "continue; "estimate; "expect", "may, "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Company does not file its Required Filings by the anticipated date. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

