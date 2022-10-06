Cycling-Tech start-up Swytch Technology seeks to help beat the cost-of-living crisis by reducing the price of quality eBikes to under $500 and enabling anyone to travel electric for as little as $0.002 per mile.

Following the launch of Swytch's new electric bike conversion kit, that turns any bike into an eBike, and features a world-first pocket sized eBike battery, the company has been inundated with over 27,000 orders and predicts that the successful launch has grown the size of the eBike markets in the USA and UK by 1.6% and 5% respectively, in just 1 month.

At a time when the world finds itself in a cost-of-living crisis, and the average US worker spends 20% of their salary on commuting annually (average of $8,466/ £8,000). As a result of this, the number of people partaking in cycling is at the highest level recorded in the last five years, according to research from Mintel. For this reason, Swytch has engineered a solution that allows you to own a state-of-the-art electric bike for $499/£449, with a pocket sized battery that costs less than 2 cents to charge per 10 miles range.

Oliver Montague, CEO of Swytch celebrated the significant growth in popularity of the product, commenting: "Our job as innovators is to make environmentally-friendly technology that people want to use because it is cool! That way, a global change to a more sustainable way of life will happen naturally".

The Swytch conversion kit features a world-first pocket-sized battery weighing just 1.5lbs (700g), recharges in just one hour and provides 10 miles of range. Increasing the range is as easy as clicking off one battery and connecting another, or upgrading to the larger battery option available with 20 miles range, and weighing 2.4lbs (1.1kg).

The Swytch Kit is now available to pre-order on Swytch's website with prices starting from $599 (with 50% discount applied, delivery in January/February) or from as little as $499 (with a 60% discount applied, delivery in March/April).

