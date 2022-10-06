Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received a Purchase Order ("P.O.") from Lotte Home Shopping Inc. ("Lotte Home Shopping") on September 23, 2022, for approximately $500,000 CAD. Lotte Home Shopping is one of the most prominent mobile and TV app shopping channels in Korea and is a subsidiary of LOTTE group, the fifth largest conglomerate in Korea.

"Datametrex is proud to be a preferred vendor for Lotte. We are glad to continue expanding successfully and look forward to continued growth in our services internationally as a part of our land and expand strategy," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About LOTTE Home Shopping

LOTTE Home Shopping entered the home shopping market when the company took over Woori Home Shopping in 2007. Since then, the company has become a powerhouse in providing various products and services through several distribution channels such as TV home shopping, internet, mobile and data services, catalogues and much more. LOTTE Home Shopping is a division of the distribution conglomerate, LOTTE Group, and has quickly become one of the leading home shopping solutions in Korea.

To learn more about LOTTE Home Shopping, visit: http://www.lottehomeshopping.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

