Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac completed and filed its annual report for Fiscal Year 2022 on September 12th, more than 75 days early. This was the result of extensive preparations to begin and complete a full audit of our books and file to become a fully reporting company. This will also streamline the process for the Company to register the warrants relating to the acquisition of the brand IP from NOHO, Inc. (OTC Pink: DRNK), which is now being finalized.

NOHO has completed the acquisition of Smog Armor, Inc. and is awaiting the processing of necessary filings which have been submitted to Wyoming to finalize that transaction. The Smog Armor team will be appointing a new slate of directors for NOHO and the company will be under completely new management, with no direct affiliation with Sibannac. It is anticipated that NOHO, Inc. will be instituting a name and ticker change consistent with the Smog Armor branding.

In addition to acquiring the NOHO After Shot, Sibannac will be moving forward with additional formulations for the NOHO brand to add to the stable of consumer goods in the wellness space. Currently the After Shot is for sale direct-to-consumer through the NOHO site, which will continue to operate seamlessly. The line extensions will be coming to market, likely in the first quarter of 2023.

Sibannac's premium wellness brand - Cherryology - now has its first completed product designed and formulated by renowned product guru, Gary Kehoe. The product is a dissolvable that targets a female demographic and is designed to induce relaxation and "Wind-Down", helping prepare the body for natural sleep. The product is now being commercialized for consumer release in 2023.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

Sibannac is positioning the Campus as an incubator for select start-ups to fund and develop cutting-edge products. The first incubator project is with SPUR Biotech, LLC . , with which Sibannac has entered into an LOI to acquire up to a controlling interest. SPUR is a bio-technology company developing plant-based vaccines using Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) to sustainably grow leafy greens and biopharmaceuticals. The vaccine under development is derived from lettuce, which is ideal for bio-reactive products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

