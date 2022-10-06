Sanwire Corporation's Wholly Owned Subsidiary and Start-up Music Tech Innovator, Intercept Music, Goes Global

Intercept Music establishes global access to their successful record label-suite services to Spanish and Portuguese-speaking natives.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Intercept Music, Inc., a multi-faceted artist and label solutions subsidiary of the entertainment-technology company, Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), is going global. This month, the innovative start-up launched global distribution, hired bilingual partners, and integrated their label-suite markup language into Spanish and Portuguese.

The announcement was made during Intercept's showcase at the Latin Billboard Awards in Miami last week. "With the partnerships we have in place throughout Latin America, we are well positioned to take advantage of the exceptional growth happening in the Latin markets," said Intercept Music president, Tod Turner. "We are going to be able to help thousands of talented Latin artists amplify their music careers."

To date, hundreds of artists and labels have joined the agency worldwide. By partnering with Intercept, music distributes to over 230 countries and over 80 service providers through their worldwide distribution partner, Ingrooves, owned by Universal Music Group. Members can also review detailed data reports, streaming statistics, and their Dashboard in their native language with access to full-time bilingual customer service and account representatives. Also, new visitors can view the Intercept website in Spanish and Portuguese.

According to Music Business Worldwide, Latin Music is on course to generate over $1 billion in the U.S in 2022 following a phenomenal 35% growth in 2021. Long-term growth is driven by emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico, according to MIDiA. In 2022, the global streaming revenue is expected to be larger than the entire Recorded Music Market was worth in 2018.

As a complete marketing, distribution, and merchandise platform for independent labels and artists, Intercept Music and its passionate creators have worked aggressively to express inclusion to talent locally, regionally, and globally since the company's start in 2018. Cultivating diversity and worldwide growth, Intercept partnered with Grammy-award winning artists such as Anthony Moses Davis (known as Beenie Man), a Jamaican Dancehall deejay, this summer.

Intercept Music is an earlier riser making global reach and independence possible as a creator for creators. Intercept is a facilitator in the dynamic industry and plans to continue its growth, becoming a fortress for indie artists and labels.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for several years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

