EQ Inc.: EQ Works Extends Contract with Major Canadian Financial Institution and Receives Budget Increase of $400,000

EQ will continue to provide detailed analytics and other acquisition strategies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software is pleased to announce that it has received a significant increase to their contract with one of the largest Financial Institutions in Canada. This extension will see EQ continue to deliver data services and media activation that has driven high impact customer acquisition for the bank.

The contract expansion, valued at over $400,000 and to be delivered in the remainder of 2022, comes as a result of EQ performing well above the established benchmarks and expectations. In the first phase of the program, EQ was able to provide greater detailed analytics, create valuable audience segments and develop compelling new strategies for various lines of business which resulted in the significant successes to date.

As a key supplier of this geospatial data, EQ has leveraged its proprietary LOCUS and Atom platforms to build targeted and strategic audience segments for this program. The client engaged EQ because of its track record and proven ability to access and model data surrounding extremely valuable customer sets. With the insights from EQ, the client has been able to create marketing acquisition campaigns specific to these target audiences and assist in developing metrics for customer lifetime value for future programs.

"This contract extension is proof that when we combine our data and performance strategies, we can deliver exceptional results for our clients," says EQ EVP of Data Platforms and Strategy, Mark Ditkofsky. "We are very excited about the progress we are making within the financial services vertical and the work we are doing to continue growing this partnership."

The success of this contract validates the innovative work that EQ is doing in the Financial Services space, and its proven ability to scale. EQ will continue to roll out these types of initiatives to additional customers and look to expand beyond the initial piloting phase. Demand for this type of granularity into key customer segments is ever increasing and EQ will continue to evolve and enrich its intelligence to ensure that it continues to deliver superior results to a new and growing customer base.

ABOUT EQ WORKS

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4

press@eqworks.com

www.eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719104/EQ-Works-Extends-Contract-with-Major-Canadian-Financial-Institution-and-Receives-Budget-Increase-of-400000