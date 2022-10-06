Reliance Global Group, Inc.: Reliance Global Group to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Windy City Roundup Conference on October 13th

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RELI) (Nasdaq:RELIW) ("Reliance", "we" or the "Company"), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that the management of Reliance Global Group has been invited to present at the 2022 MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup Conference, which is being held on October 12 - 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

William Lebovics, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance, and Grant Barra, Senior Vice President of Reliance, are scheduled to present on Thursday, October 13th at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46723. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group's growth strategy is focused on both organic expansion, including 5minuteinsure.com and RELI Exchange, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions and include statements such as having built a best-in-class platform, continuing to aggressively add new agency partners and new revenue streams to our network, such new additions and revenue streams having a multiplier effect on the growth of our business, the platform providing the Company with the ability to grow this business line significantly with little additional costs, the goal of building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the country and the growth the Company has already experienced demonstrating that the Company is on the right path. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere and risk as and uncertainties related to: the Company's ability to continue to aggressively add new agency partners and new revenue streams to our network, the Company's ability to generate revenue and grow the RELI Exchange, the Company's ability to maintain its NASDAQ listing and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

