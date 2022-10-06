Elys Game Technology Corp.: Elys Game Technology to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Windy City Roundup Conference on October 13th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference which is being held on October 12- 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mark Korb, Head of Corporate Affairs of Elys is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 13th at 3:30 p.m. Central Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46770. Mr. Korb will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the receipt of approvals of the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development and the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, our sportsbooks playing an important role in supporting post pandemic recovery, advancing plans for this second location and others underway through this new implementation model. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's receipt of regulatory approval of the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development and the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, ability to play an important role in post pandemic recovery for bars, restaurants and other small businesses, ability to advance plans for this second location and others underway through this new implementation model, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

