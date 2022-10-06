Shoobx, Inc.: Shoobx Recognized with G2 Awards for Fastest Equity Management Implementation And Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating in Category

The company received a 94 Net Promoter Score - highest in its category - and four number 1 rankings in G2 awards for software setup, implementation, and adoption

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Shoobx , the company that fully automates all startup equity management operations and financings in a single collaborative hub, today announced that it received four awards in the Implementation Index for Equity Management from G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. The company also achieved the highest Net Promoter Score amongst equity management software companies, with an NPS of 94.

Shoobx was recognized with awards for easiest setup, fastest implementation, best customer satisfaction, and highest user adoption awards for G2's Fall 2022 report. The 94 satisfaction score exceeded the category average of 77.

G2 awards are based on the responses of real software users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"At its core, Shoobx is about making it easier for companies to grow and for people to achieve their goals," said Jason Furtado, CEO & Co-Founder of Shoobx. "G2's recognition validates the feedback I constantly get from our customer success team: that real-life customers find our product impactful, helpful, and simple to use. Software is supposed to make life easier, so it's essential that Shoobx makes it easy to buy, onboard, and use our product. We thank G2 - and the real customers giving feedback - for recognizing the work our team has put forth."

More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 - use the G2 marketplace to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

G2's recognition is another win in an eventful year for Shoobx, as the company continues its quest to make fundraising and equity management more accessible and efficient for entrepreneurs, attorneys, and investors. In addition to more than doubling its revenue over the past two years, the company has launched a series of initiatives to further its goals.

In 2021, the company announced its collaboration with Fidelity Investments to provide an equity management solution for private companies at all points of growth, from early stage through IPO and beyond.

Earlier this year, Shoobx unveiled its fully automated equity financing , a first-of-its-kind capability that allows startups, investors, and attorneys to cut down the time, effort, and money required to go from term sheet to close.

The company announced a series of partnerships that allow startups to confidently select the smartest solutions on the market. These include partnerships with Burkland , a leading provider of outsourced strategic financial services, Verivend , the platform changing how capital moves, and an integration with Gusto , the all-in-one HR platform for hiring, payroll, benefits, and more.

Shoobx also expanded its Underrepresented Founders Grants Program , an initiative that offers grants and additional benefits to entrepreneurs across the startup landscape. The program's goal is to make equity management more equitable and is open to companies with founding members that identify as underrepresented in the startup community - whether because of gender, race, sexual orientation, disability, or other factors.

About Shoobx

Shoobx is an equity management company that is reshaping how private companies get started, raise capital, and exit. By focusing on data integrity and risk reduction, Shoobx's flexible platform streamlines everything from employee onboarding to issuing equity grants to maintaining a dynamic cap table, enabling companies to grow rapidly while staying financing-ready. Thousands of startup leaders, investors, and attorneys rely on Shoobx to get paperwork right the first time and make legal diligence fast and easy.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

