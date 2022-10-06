Spot Social Fitness, Inc.: Spot Fitness Adds Longtime Sports Illustrated and Men's Health Executives Chris Hercik and Bill Stump to Advisory Board

Heavyweight veterans of the health and wellness space will add expertise in brand building and performance content

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Spot Social Fitness, maker of the Spot app, has announced the addition of Chris Hercik and Bill Stump as strategic advisors. Chris Hercik is a two-time Emmy and three-time Webby award winner, with 15 years spent as Creative Director of Sports Illustrated. Bill Stump has an extensive background in leading brands, including as longtime SVP Brand and Editorial Director of Men's Health, Women's Health, and Prevention.

Upon joining Spot Hercik explained, "I've always viewed SPORT as the great unifier, which is why I was so interested in contributing to Spot. The app seamlessly brings people together around their passion for sports, and it does it in a unique and innovative way. Spot will help you find a place to show up, you just need to get there and show off your game. Win or lose, it means having a lot of fun while getting active!"

Spot, headquartered in Central Florida, was founded on the principle that social support is the most important aspect of staying active. The location-based app allows users to find opportunities to be active in their area, making it easy to find the best "spots" to be active, and to connect with a fun and engaging community.

"In my two decades of working with health and fitness brands, I've yet to see an app that successfully integrates the physical and social elements necessary to help people find and participate in activities that will help them live the lives they want," enthused Stump. "Spot is the solution for those who want to be active and have fun, but just need help finding the right people and places."

Both Hercik and Stump have already begun contributing their insights to the Spot leadership team, both in terms of brand building and story, as well as investor outreach, with Spot currently in the middle of raising a seed round. The current round comes on the heels of closing an angel round of funding in February of this year .

"Clearly adding two seasoned experts in our vertical such as Chris Hercik and Bill Stump is a huge boost to our goal of helping everyone get active," said Adam Ben-Evi, COO of Spot. "The synergy was apparent from the outset, and we're thrilled to have both Chris and Bill bring their knowhow and creativity to the table in official roles" he added.

The Spot app was recently launched and is available in both the Apple App Store and Android Play Store . Users in Central Florida can find over 2,000 spots in their area to be active, from hiking trails to basketball courts, including up-to-date location information and real user reviews. Spot expects to see rapid growth based on demand metrics, and with it expanding geographical coverage.

About Spot Fitness

Spot Social Fitness is the maker of the Spot app ( spotfitness.app ), designed to help people build a social support network that strengthens their active lifestyle goals. With Spot, you can find places to go, things to do, and people to meet - all in your area and based on your interests. Easily find an open basketball game to join, a kayaking partner, or even start a weekly running group. Remember - fitness success is about social support! Download today: SpotFitness.App

