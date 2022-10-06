The Planting Hope Company Inc.: RightRice 2022 Special Edition Holiday Flavors Launched at Whole Foods Market and Thrive Market

RightRice ® Veggie Rice is launching two special edition flavors for Holiday 2022: Holiday Stuffing and Brown Butter Sage

Both Holiday RightRice ® items will be available at all 513 US Whole Foods Market locations and on ThriveMarket.com

RightRice ® exhibited at Carmela Foods' trade show in August 2022 by special invitation, which has resulted in new retail and foodservice placements for the brand

RightRice ® 's ecommerce footprint has expanded to include four new listings through the US Army & Air Force Exchange Service ecommerce site ( shopmyexchange.com ) and additional listings on Amazon.com

RightRice ® SKUs, along with items from Hope and Sesame ® , Mozaics, and Veggicopia®, will be included in Amazons Prime's Early Access Sale October 11-12

Planting Hope exhibited at the UNFI Natural Winter Show in Las Vegas, October 4-5

Planting Hope is sponsoring Chicago's Fall Dress for Success charity event on October 6, in coordination with James Beard award-winning sommelier Belinda Chang

CEO Julia Stamberger is participating in the UBS Consumer Insights Day on October 7

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that it is launching two new special edition flavors of RightRice® Veggie Rice for the 2022 Holiday season: Vegan Brown Butter Sage RightRice® and Holiday Stuffing RightRice®.

"The special edition RightRice® holiday flavors were a hit in 2021, and by popular demand we're bringing back our customer favorite, Vegan Brown Butter Sage, plus adding new Holiday Stuffing RightRice®," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "These items will exclusively be available to consumers through our retail partners Whole Foods Market and Thrive Market, and on select ecommerce sites."

Holiday RightRice® flavors are available at all 513 Whole Foods Market locations in the United States while supplies last, as well as on ThriveMarket.com. Holiday RightRice® will also be available at plantinghopebrands.com and Amazon.com by the end of October.

Brown Butter Sage Holiday RightRice® in Holiday Rice recipe

Holiday RightRice® recipes are available at Rightrice.com, including:

https://rightrice.com/blogs/recipes/rightrice-holiday-rice

https://rightrice.com/blogs/recipes/tuscan-mushroom-stuffing

RightRice® - A Success at Carmela Foods Trade Show

RightRice® exhibited at the Carmela Foods trade show in August 2022 by special invitation. A premier retailer and foodservice distributor, Carmela services specialty food retailers, restaurants, country clubs, hotels, resorts, and wine establishments throughout the state of Michigan and in Northern Ohio. As a result of the successful reception at that show, Carmela is now carrying the complete RightRice® Core and RightRice® Risotto product lines.

Carmela Foods Social Media Post Introducing RightRice® to Customers

RightRice® Expands ecommerce Footprint:

The US Army & Air Force Exchange is adding four new RightRice® listings to shopmyexchange.com, the online ecommerce site available exclusively to millions of active and retired service people. The four new listings include a RightRice® Variety Pack, a Risotto Variety Pack, a Red White & Blue Bundle, and a 20lb Bulk Box of Original RightRice®.

A 5lb Bulk Bag of Original RightRice® is now available through Amazon.com.

Holiday RightRice® items will be listed on PlantingHopeBrands.com, RightRice.com, and Amazon.com by the end of October 2022.

Amazon is debuting their Prime Early Access Sale event this year, October 11-12. RightRice® SKUs, along with items from Hope and Sesame®, Mozaics, and Veggicopia®, will be included in this retail event.

Upcoming & Recent Events:

October 4-5 - Planting Hope exhibited RightRice®, Hope and Sesame®, and Mozaics, to grocery retailers and food service partners at the UNFI Natural Winter Show in Las Vegas, hosted by UNFI Distribution.

- Planting Hope exhibited RightRice®, Hope and Sesame®, and Mozaics, to grocery retailers and food service partners at the UNFI Natural Winter Show in Las Vegas, hosted by UNFI Distribution. October 6 - Planting Hope is sponsoring Chicago's Fall Dress for Success: Women, Wine, and Wardrobe event, and supplying Hope and Sesame® sesame milk espresso martinis and gifts for attendees. Michelin Star Chef Henry Hill will be creating five canapés with Planting Hope products, including 'mini walking tacos' featuring Mozaics Real Veggie Chips and Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk beignets. This event is being held in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning star sommelier Belinda Chang, along with Cypress Grove cheeses, Perrier sparkling water, and others.

- Planting Hope is sponsoring Chicago's Fall Dress for Success: Women, Wine, and Wardrobe event, and supplying Hope and Sesame® sesame milk espresso martinis and gifts for attendees. Michelin Star Chef Henry Hill will be creating five canapés with Planting Hope products, including 'mini walking tacos' featuring Mozaics Real Veggie Chips and Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk beignets. This event is being held in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning star sommelier Belinda Chang, along with Cypress Grove cheeses, Perrier sparkling water, and others. October 7 - As part of UBS' Consumer Insights Day, Planting Hope's CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger will be participating in a virtual fireside chat pertaining to the food habits of health-conscious consumers at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About RightRice®

RightRice® Veggie Rice is a vegetable-based, protein-rich, low carbohydrate alternative to white rice that's packed with fiber and complete plant-based protein. RightRice® is the first of its kind: a shelf-stable grain that's 90 percent vegetables (lentils, chickpeas, green peas), and delivers on taste, functionality, and nutrition. With 10g of complete protein and 5g of fiber per serving, RightRice® provides almost four times the protein and 40 percent fewer net carbohydrates than traditional white rice, plus it can be prepared in 10 minutes. RightRice® and RightRice Risotto are available in a range of pre-seasoned flavors, including Garlic & Herb, Wild Mushroom, Creamy Parmesan, and Spanish. All RightRice® products are made using real herbs and spices, and are plant-based, non-GMO verified, gluten-free certified, and kosher certified. RightRice® products are currently sold in more than 8,000 leading retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Kroger, Sprouts, and Publix, and are debuting in Q4 2022 in Canada. RightRice is ideal for food service applications, and is featured on restaurant menus, including CAVA locations nationwide. RightRice® Risotto was awarded Best Sauce/Store Cupboard Product in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Taste Awards and received the 2021 Eco Excellence Award for Best Gluten Free Product, in addition to being chosen as a 2021 Editors' Pick for Best New Product by Progressive Grocer. For more information visit: www.rightrice.com.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is a breakthrough plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly brands and products. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with an all-women C-suite and Board of Directors, focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity.

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE, and the latest updated investor deck and company overview is available HERE and a full product catalog is available HERE. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

Forward-Looking Statements

