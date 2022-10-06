Kantata's resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct's financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients' expectations

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader in cloud business management solutions, to create a professional services automation and financial management platform purpose-built for professional services organizations (PSOs). The Kantata-Sage Intacct solution synchronizes all data relating to projects, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and revenue, and is available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services is a powerful collection of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation functionality. Integrating Kantata with the Sage Intacct cloud accounting and financial management solutions enables PSOs to automatically sync project information between the two applications.

"The combination of Kantata and Sage Intacct offers the most comprehensive range of vertical SaaS solutions purpose-built to help professional services organizations of all sizes and specialties elevate operational performance," John Breul, Vice President of Alliances for Kantata. "We're excited to work with the Sage Intacct team and empower our clients to build thriving businesses."

The professional services industry is a broad category that includes marketing and creative agencies, IT services firms, management consultancies, architecture and engineering firms, and the embedded services divisions of products companies. Kantata and Sage have created one solution that all PSOs can use to overcome the business challenges unique to their industry that stunt business growth, including:

Lack of visibility into talent availability or project performance.

Inability to predict resource needs over the short- and long-term.

High costs due to perpetually underutilized resources.

Wasted cycles updating systems and tracking time.

Kantata's Sage Intacct integration connects two best of breed solutions to unite a business's projects, resources, and financials within a single, easy-to-setup workflow that pulls Kantata's real-time project data into Sage Intacct and pushes Sage Intacct's payment and purchase order information into Kantata. The benefits to customers include gaining the abilities to:

Generate more accurate revenue forecasts.

View resource supply and demand in interactive views that allow drag-and-drop fulfillment of demand.

Improve communication between project delivery teams, accounting, and clients.

Eliminate manual data entry processes.

Supply finance teams with visibility into when projects are created and invoices are paid.

Additionally, the Kantata-Sage integration streamlines customer support and will accelerate the roll-out of new features and functionality.

"Sage is dedicated to helping businesses run smoothly, providing insights to make decision-making faster and more accurate," said Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "The integration between Kantata and Sage Intacct meets an important need for professional services organizations and our two companies. Sage and Kantata share the goal of offering solutions that empower our clients to be successful."

To learn more about the Kantata integration with Sage Intacct, follow this link to the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

Additionally, Kantata will demonstrate the combined solution at Sage Transform October 10-14, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. For more information about the event and to register to attend, click here.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Industry Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

