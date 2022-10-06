Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022

WKN: A3CSSM ISIN: CA80401L3083 Ticker-Symbol: 0ITA 
Frankfurt
06.10.22
08:02 Uhr
0,207 Euro
+0,012
+6,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC0,207+6,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.