Jupiter Wellness Inc.: Jupiter Wellness Initiates Clinical Trial for Potential New Treatment for Tinnitus

Tinnitus Has No Effective Treatment and Is Experienced by Up To 15% Of Patients Recovering From COVID-19 Infection

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness announced today the initiation of a triple-blinded clinical study evaluating a possible treatment for tinnitus. To date, no effective treatment exists for tinnitus.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative viral pathogen leading to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, after three successive waves of the pandemic, much of the human population has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. During the two years since the pandemic ensued, multiple reports emerged of patients experiencing COVID-19 emergent symptoms lasting longer than 4 weeks since onset. Up to 15% of patients recovering from COVID-19 experience post-acute COVID-19 induced tinnitus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jupiter Wellness scientists discovered a novel pathway for the treatment of COVID-19 induced tinnitus and possibly subjective tinnitus. The discovery led to a patent recently filed by Jupiter Wellness for the use of dopamine receptor modulation for the treatment of tinnitus.

The Company has just launched a study to investigate if dopamine receptor modulation can be used effectively to treat COVID-19 induced tinnitus (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05507372).

Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer said, "We are very excited about this development and the potential to bring relief to millions of people suffering from this condition."

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company supporting health and wellness through the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

Media Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: media@jupiterwellness.com

Investor Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: investors@jupiterwellness.com

Forward-Looking Statements

