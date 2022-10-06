BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Secures Product Recovery Management as Channel Partner and Contract Manufacturer for BioLargo's Water Treatment Technologies

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it signed a channel partnership agreement with Product Recovery Management, Inc. to sell and distribute BioLargo's water treatment systems and act as a contract manufacturer.

Product Recovery Management (PRM) (https://www.prmfiltration.com/), based out of Butner, NC, is a UL-certified equipment integrator specializing in remediation services with over 40 years of history serving customers. PRM designs and manufactures treatment systems that address a wide variety of contamination challenges in the remediation and landfill industries, including PFAS contamination. Their Butner operations include a 250,000 square foot manufacturing facility with large-scale fabrication capabilities.

The channel partner agreement grants PRM a license to sell and distribute BioLargo's innovative water and wastewater treatment technologies, including but not limited to the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), BioLargo's effective, affordable, low-waste solution for removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water. PRM will also be authorized to sell BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) technology, the energy-efficient and affordable solution for simultaneous water disinfection and micropollutant treatment.

PRM will also be a contract manufacturer for BioLargo's water treatment technologies, including the AEC, the AOS, as well as other treatment systems designed by BioLargo (e.g., reverse osmosis systems).

"PRM has substantial expertise and infrastructure to support the roll-out and manufacturing of our cleantech systems. This relationship will allow us to more readily meet the growing demand for our systems and expand our reach into the market. We have already begun scoping our first project together," says Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BioLargo's engineering subsidiary - www.BioLargoEngineering.com).

"BioLargo's AEC and AOS technologies are unique and valuable tools for targeted removal of tough-to-treat water contaminants including PFAS and micropollutants, both of which currently lack effective and affordable options in the marketplace. We recognized in BioLargo a commitment to serve customers with technical excellence and reliable results. We look forward to working with the BioLargo team," said Robert Phillips, Jr., President of Product Recovery Management.

About PRM:

Headquartered in Butner, NC. PRM was founded in 1990 by Mel and Brian Phillips. Originating as Phillips Electric Company in 1976, PRM is now a premier environmental remediation and landfill gas company with systems operating across the globe. PRM is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of pollution control and other equipment, mainly focused on the Remediation and Landfill Industries. Their experiences and talents are well diversified.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. We have developed a number of key channel partnerships to support the reach of our products and services and maximize their commercial potential. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 90 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

