Frequency Exchange Corp.: Frequency Exchange's Subsidiary Announces First Shipment of Nikkis Scheduled To Arrive in Canada in November

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Frequency ExchangeCorp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) pleasedto announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), will receive the first order of 5,000 personal wellness and performance devices the "NIKKI" on or about November 21st, 2022, valued at $1,250,000 in gross revenue at retail. FREmedica has just confirmedit has secured the timelinefor its next order for 25,000 NIKKIs with a projected delivery date at the end of the first quarter, 2023.

The results of our 'Quality of Life / Proof of Concept' trial have set the stage to help millions of people who are struggling with issues related to sleep, pain & inflammation, lackof energy, stress& anxiety or a combination of all of the above.

NIKKI is a first-of-its-kind frequency emitter that delivers frequencies into the body designed for wellness and performance enhancement.

"The most recent Proofof Concept trialis confirmation that NIKKI is a significant contributor to wellnessand performance enhancement with improvements demonstrated in energy boost, pain & inflammation reduction, stress and anxiety relief,and overall well-being. We are excitedto see people registering earlyto reserve their NIKKI as we trust and believe they will have a great experience enhancing their health and performance." Says FREmedica President,Nicole Sullivan.

Here are some of the results of the NIKKI 8-week trial:

A 26-year-old female subject with a long history of anxiety-related issues experienced lesspain and stress, better sleep and improved mood and energy.

After 2 months of wearing the device, a 46-year-old male resolved his frontal headache issues, was able to sleep pain-free through the night and gained vitality.

A 33-year-old female with lifelong complaints of fatigue, insomnia, hypertension, and anxiety experienced significantly reduced symptoms and relief from her panic attacks.

A study participant's son used the device to experience uninterrupted sleep, accelerated healing and relief from severe burning neuropathy following a multiple leg fracture.

Learn More at www.WeAreNikki.com and preview Dr. Connealy's research findings and presentation on NIKKI.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and commercialization of a frequency emitter to markets worldwide, delivering specialized packages designed for health and wellness as well as performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation frequency emitter released by the Company. It is the third wearabletechnology created by the Company,initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

