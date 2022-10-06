Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Clear Sky Lithium zündet jetzt den Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMG5 ISIN: US28252B8046 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
04.10.22
22:00 Uhr
1,770 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
1847 HOLDINGS LLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1847 HOLDINGS LLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2022 | 14:32
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Windy City Roundup Conference on October 13th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference, which is being held on October 12 - 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ellery W. Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of 1847 is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 13th at 2:00 p.m. Central Time/3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46742. Mr. Roberts will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: 1847 Holdings LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719042/1847-to-Present-at-MicroCap-Rodeos-Windy-City-Roundup-Conference-on-October-13th

1847 HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.