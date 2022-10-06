Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Windy City Roundup Conference on October 13th

BELVIDERE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / - Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:EDBL,EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, today announced that Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, has been invited to present at the 2022 MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup Conference, which is being held on October 12 - 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Kras is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 13th at 1:30 p.m. Central Time/ 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46740. Mr. Kras will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About Edible Garden®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented Greenthumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

