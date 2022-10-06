Today's announcement continues GRC's expansion into key vertical markets, as the continued demand for data center sustainability and density drives the adoption of liquid immersion cooling

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced two additions to its growing business development team. Mark Miller has been appointed Director of Business Development for the Public Sector, and Paul Edmondson has been named Vice President of Sales for EMEA. Today's announcement demonstrates GRC's rapid growth and focuses on expanding vertically oriented business and its geographic sales and marketing efforts.

Miller has been leading technology-focused sales and business development teams for more than thirty years and has an extensive record of accomplishments for growing revenue and increasing market share across the public sector and healthcare markets.

Miller has a strong record of success leading Public Sector sales for HP and Compaq. In his new role with GRC, Miller will be responsible for penetrating state, local, and federal governments as they look for new solutions to increase data center efficiency while managing changing workloads for IT.

With nearly three decades in the IT industry, Edmondson brings expertise in global business, focusing on channel marketing, vendor engagement, and management. He served as sales director for Technimove and commercial director and enterprise account director for Cinos, Ltd.

Edmondson's extensive experience working closely with European organizations makes him well suited to his role with GRC, where his duties will include working with GRC's partners throughout EMEA, and helping end-users implement solutions that will increase data center efficiency while improving business operations.

"As GRC's expanding collaboration with Dell and Intel continues to accelerate, it's important that GRC is equipped to meet the demand of liquid immersion cooling throughout all key vertical markets," said Jim Weynand, CRO at GRC. "We're excited to add both Mark and Paul to GRC's expanding team. Both are passionate about GRC's technology and helping to provide solutions that increase customer's data center efficiency. I am confident that they will increase GRC's reach in Europe and the Public Sector."

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

