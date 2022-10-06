Nexign, a global provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, announces its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2022, one of the world's largest tech and start-up shows. The company will be presenting its cutting-edge solutions for in-depth transformation of telecom and IT companies, including the new Nexign Revenue Management offering consolidation of diverse revenue streams on a single convergent platform.

"We are always looking forward to welcoming our customers, partners and visitors from across the region at GITEX GLOBAL 2022. It is a great opportunity to network face-to-face and to demonstrate our latest solutions in action. The show enables us to share our knowledge and experience with industry leaders, expand our partnerships, and learn how we can help address new business goals of our customers. As always, GITEX also gives us an opportunity to explore the focal points and potential innovations in the market," says Maxim Nartov, Chief Business Officer of Nexign.

During the event, Nexign will showcase its BSS solutions designed to harmonize IT landscapes of telecom operators as well as the latest offerings and technologies geared up to accelerate customer-centric innovations, extend partner ecosystems, advance employee experience management, and reduce time to market for new services.

Nexign is looking forward to meeting you in the booth CC1-24.

Location: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE

Date: October 10-14, 2022

Make sure to book a meeting with Nexign experts at GITEX GLOBAL 2022.

About Nexign:

Over 30 years in the market, Nexign has been supporting digital transformation of businesses around the globe. The company offers convergent BSS systems for telecom operators and cutting-edge solutions designed to advance employee experience management and enable digital ecosystems. We strive to strengthen partnerships with our clients by offering them innovative products based on state-of-the-art technologies and extensive expertise in the field of IT and telecommunications. For more information, visit: www.nexign.com.

