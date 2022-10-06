Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup and LD Micro Main Event XV investor conferences.

Galaxy's CEO Gary LeCroy, and CFO, Magen McGahee, will participate in meetings with investors and deliver an on-site presentation at the conferences which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup Conference

Date: October 12 - 13, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL

Presentation Time: October 12, 2022 at 11:00am CT (9:00am PT) in TRACK 3

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46681

LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: October 25 - 27, 2022

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: October 25, 2022 at 6:30pm ET (3:30pm PT) in TRACK 4

Webcast: https://me22.sequireevents.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links to the conference websites above. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup or LD Micro Main Event, please contact MZ Group at GAXY@mzgroup.us or your conference representative.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

GAXY@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

