Largest health NGO in Africa to launch Mobile Remote Patient Monitoring hypertension management pilot program using Biospectal's OptiBP blood pressure measurement and monitoring product in largest Informal Settlement in Africa

Biospectal SA, the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, and Amref Health Africa, the largest health NGO in Africa, today announced the launch of a Mobile Remote Patient Monitoring (MRPM) hypertension management pilot program in Kibera (Nairobi), Kenya, the largest informal settlement in Africa. The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable Biospectal to build upon the four independent World Health Organization validation studies it currently has in progress in South Africa, Tanzania, Bangladesh and Indonesia, and to scale the impact of Biospectal's OptiBP smartphone-based, blood pressure solution across Africa.

"Biospectal's remote monitoring software puts easy, accurate and intelligent blood pressure monitoring at the literal fingertips of people around the world. We are thrilled to be working with Amref, whose reach amplifies our ability to pursue our mission to help solve the global hypertension epidemic," said Biospectal CEO and co-founder, Eliott Jones. "Amref's expertise combined with Biospectal's technology will enable us to make a huge stride in increasing access to hypertension care."

Biospectal OptiBP launched in public beta for Android in January 2021 and in public beta for iOS in January 2022. Biospectal's OptiBP medical-grade mobile app uses a smartphone camera's optical lens to measure and record a user's blood pressure via their fingertip. With the ease and availability of Biospectal OptiBP, anyone in the world with a smartphone can turn their device into a connected, smart, clinical-grade monitor in the time it takes to download and install an app. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here.

Dubbed the "silent killer," only one in five people worldwide afflicted with hypertension has the disease under control. According to the WHO's Noncommunicable Diseases Country Profiles, high blood pressure affects 20% of the Kenyan population. Informal settlements present a prime location for an MRPM pilot focusing on making hypertension monitoring and management more accessible. The UN estimates that 47.5 million people, about 60% of the urban population, live in informal settlements. Kenya alone is home to 1400+ informal settlements, making up over 50% of the urban population. Kibera, is the largest informal settlement in Kenya and the largest in Africa.

"Digital transformation in health care is rapidly reaching a tipping point in providing increased access in high income settings, but technologies like Biospectal's OptiBP blood pressure monitoring platform unlock that promise of health access for low income countries, specifically here in Kibera," added Peter Waiganjo, Head of Venture Developments and Partnerships at Amref Health Africa, "Amref has made a commitment to work in line with the WHO Global NCD Action Plan and Kenya's Ministry of Health National Strategy for the prevention and Control of NCDs, and this partnership is a step towards empowering communities, integrating health services, and implementing a multi-sector policy for change."

About Biospectal

Biospectal SA is a remote monitoring and biosensing software company focused on the worldwide democratization of clinical monitoring. We make it easy for hypertension patients and health-conscious consumers to take on hypertension, the 'silent killer' and #1 chronic health condition worldwide. Biospectal's OptiBP smartphone application and data platform remove the traditional blood pressure cuff barrier and enables frequent and intelligent blood pressure tracking via a fingertip applied to a smartphone camera lens. By optically measuring blood flow through the skin, our proprietary algorithm turns light information into blood pressure values. Now, anyone with a smartphone can have the convenience of a connected blood pressure monitor with them anytime, anywhere.

Founded July 2017, Biospectal is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an additional office in Silicon Valley. Biospectal's clinically validated, patented technology was developed in collaboration with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology and represents 10+ years of non-invasive optical biosensing R&D. Read our news, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://biospectal.com.

About Amref Health Africa

Amref Health Africa is the largest Africa-based healthcare nonprofit, serving millions of people every year. Amref Health Africa began on the continent as the Flying Doctors, bringing surgical services to remote communities using light aircraft. Their priorities have since expanded to strengthen health systems and train African health workers to respond to the continent's most critical health challenges. Their approach is community-based and makes the people they reach partners rather than just beneficiaries. Over 97% of their global staff are Africans, so they are always tackling African challenges with African expertise.

Amref Health Africa, is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya with offices in 35 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Learn more about their programs, like them on Facebook, follow them on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://amrefusa.org.

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005598/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Biospectal

+1 415 889 9977 (USA) or +31 6 25 04 76 80 (EU)

biospectal@wearemgp.com