Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified company developing digital media, biotechnology acquisitions related to human life, and real estate development projects, and its new wholly-owned subsidiary LION Development Group LLC ("LION") - a rapid growth development and construction company focused on residential and commercial projects - have signed agreements on over $1.2 million in development and construction projects in South Carolina.

The projects are comprised of residential construction and renovation projects that are slated for completion over the next six-to-nine-month period. All of the projects are located in South Carolina in areas where LION has successfully developed many similar projects over the past 30 years.

Charles Cardona, CEO and Chairman of JZZ Technologies, Inc. states, "These project agreements signed by LION as part of JZZ Technologies are a good indicator of things to come. Based on contracts under negotiation, we expect to generate over $2 million in revenue over the next 12-18 months from our efforts in the residential development market. We also expect to expand our Active Lifestyle Development division significantly as we seek out other acquisitions in property and construction development."

South Carolina is being recognized as one of the best real estate growth markets in the US, mainly due to migration by homeowners fleeing high tax, high regulation, and high crime regions. Home prices in South-Carolina were up 13.2% year-over-year in August 2022. At the same time, the number of homes sold fell 12.8% and the number of homes for sale fell 3.7% according to real estate figures from Redfin.

About LION Development Group LLC

Based in South Carolina, LION Development Group and its founders have over 30 years of combined experience in the acquisition, development, and management of residential and commercial properties in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. LION has successfully completed dozens of real estate projects in these regions over the past three decades and holds a reputation for excellence in the communities that it serves.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified company engaged in several business sectors. Its Active Lifestyle Digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+. Its strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension seeks opportunities in quality-of-life businesses that support the aging population, and its Active Lifestyle Development division acquires, manages, and operates commercial and residential real estate and housing development projects. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contacts:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

